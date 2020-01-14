Extra push to get Preston students into nursing

Would-be students are being urged to take advantage of a free grant and kick start a career in nursing with a local degree, ahead of the university applications deadline.

Tomorrow ( January 15) is the UCAS deadline for undergraduate courses, with hundreds of places expected to be available for nursing degrees.

While final numbers will not be settled until after applications have closed, last year there were 910 places on offer at The University of Central Lancashire.



More widely, universities across the North West offered 4,155 places on courses last year.



The restoration of a grant for nursing students means that successful applicants will receive £5,000 a year to support them through their studies.



Other financial incentives will also be provided to help people with childcare, or to study in disciplines which struggle to recruit and areas of the country which have seen a drop in applications.



Following graduation, new nurses would go on to join a 14,313-strong NHS nursing and midwifery community in Lancashire.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England said: “The UCAS deadline looms and with the return of a £5,000 bursary, a high starting salary and a chance to work in one of the most rewarding careers there is, students have just days left to apply to be a nurse.



“Our NHS Long Term Plan will deliver thousands of new clinical placements in higher education, so more trainee nurses than ever before will be able to get first-hand experience on the front line as part of their studies.



“Studying to become a nurse was undoubtedly the greatest decision I ever made, and with so many nursing degree options around and one of the highest degree employability rates, now is the perfect time to join our NHS family.”