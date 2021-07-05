Fylde pupils honoured at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2021

The awards celebrate the achievements of students, and staff across the United Learning schools group.

The winners at the school on Clifton Drive South in St Annes were Year 4 pupil Nikhil Maharaj, who won the Primary Young Hero Award, and Mia Williams, who won the Religious Studies

Award for Years 10-13.

Nikhil scooped his award for displaying exceptional persistence in what has been a very challenging year.

He was praised for his dedication to learning and always offering help to his peers.

He said: “I am delighted to have won the Primary Young Hero Award. I would like to say thank you to all my friends and the teachers at AKS and to my family for helping me.”

Sixth Former Mia picked up the Religious Studies Award for her commitment to learning and the school community.

In addition to her academic prowess, Mia is involved in many school initiatives, including Model United Nations Club which she helps to coordinate for younger pupils.

She said: “It has been an honour to have been recognised with this award.”

The winners are each set to receive a glass award.

David Harrow, AKS headmaster, said: “It is excellent to see two of our students receiving this kind of national recognition, not only for the dedication they show to their learning but for the