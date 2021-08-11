Fylde teenagers celebrate A Level results after Covid upheaval throughout sixth form

Students celebrate their A Level results at AKS Lytham From left: Edward Smith, Abe Coyne, Oliver Knowles, Ben Forrest, Sam Chapman, Shannon Rimmer Eastwood

There were plenty of smiles at AKS Lytham with students gaining places at some of the most prestigious universities amid top notch results.

Russell Group and top ten universities, including Durham, LSE, St Andrews and Edinburgh, are amongst the destinations for students on highly-competitive courses across the academic

spectrum, from STEM degree courses to Medicine, Humanities, Social Sciences and Creative and Performing Arts.

Jay Ditchfield and Millie Duncan

Headmaster, David Harrow, said: “Our students’ hard-earned grades sit alongside a huge range of achievements in so many areas that complement and transcend the academic. People

who excel at sport, music, drama, in our CCF, as part of Round Square, or in a host of other areas, have worked hard to build an excellent portfolio of experiences and are now heading off

to leading universities across the UK,

“In pursuing their passions and achieving their ambitions, our aim is that our students move into the next stages of their lives with the ability and motivation to change their worlds. So,

whilst it is bittersweet to say goodbye to such a wonderful year group, we are very excited to watch their achievements in the years to come.”

“We are particularly pleased to celebrate the fantastic outcomes gained by students who joined us for Sixth Form from local schools such as Unity Academy, Lytham St Annes High School

and South Shore going on to study Pharmacology, Marine Biology and Psychology.”

Head of Sixth Form, Kevin Maund said: “I am so proud of our students’ success. If ever there was a cohort that so aptly personifies the AKS spirit of tenacity, resilience, and pure gumption

it would be all members of the Class of 2021.

“It has been a joy to work with them and I wish them the very best of luck with the next exciting chapter of their lives. I have every confidence that they are equipped for the adventures

ahead, and look forward to welcoming them back to AKS as the newest alumni at our community, AKS OAKS.”

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam

boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

However, it has been reported that top grades for A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland have reached a record high - with 44.8 per cent getting A* or A grades.