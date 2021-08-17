GCSE and A-Level Results Day 2021: Kirkham Grammar School congratulates pupils on their achievements

Kirkham Grammar School A-Level and GCSE results day

Celebrating both GCSE and A-Level students who picked up their results this week, a spokesman for the school said: “It is time to celebrate the amazing GCSE and A-Level results

achieved by the pupils at KGS.

“GCSE and A-Level courses run over a two year period and the results are based on the accumulation of persistence, hard work and continued effort.

Kirkham Grammar School A-Level and GCSE results day

“This is always helped by a level of consistency and very few distractions.

“However, the past two years have seen a number of challenges never faced before by a previous generation and this year’s results demonstrate just how well our pupils have done.”

“Taking into account all the upheavals of the last 18 months, the outcomes for the class of 2021 are even more impressive.