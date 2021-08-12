GCSE Results Day 2021: AKS Lytham continues 'strong tradition of excellent academic outcomes'

The school, in Clifton Drive South, said the diversity of accomplishments was "testament to the level of engagement both in and beyond the classroom."

Head of Middle School, Phill Rudd, said: "It has been an extraordinary two years of GCSE study, with the transition to remote learning, subsequently blended with face-to-face teaching to accommodate the changing circumstances, finishing with five weeks of assessments. Our Year 11 students should be proud of their achievements. Throughout the year, their can-do attitude and resilience has been amazing."

Miranda Addy achieved nine grade nines, and is a talented Germanist, multi-instrumentalist and member of the prestigious Halle Youth Choir, who recently completed her Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Year 11 pupils from AKS Lytham. Pic: AKS Lytham

Ben Bithell also achieved nine grade nines, and is "a valued member of the school quiz team."

A full sweep of nine nines was also achieved by Amelia Battle, a "gifted Francophile," Max McGregor, a "talented mathematician," and artist Bella Mollart.

Yash Passi, a "talented all-round sportsman," who joined at the end of Year 9 gained seven nines and two eights, alongside playing for the school 1st teams in football, tennis and cricket.

Headmaster David Harrow said: "Perhaps more than ever, the importance of diligence, resilience and flexibility have come to the fore in recent months. I am delighted to celebrate the qualifications achieved by our students today and their thoroughness and perseverance alongside their teachers over the past year and a half.

"This is not just about those who achieved straight ‘9’s: every single student has faced unprecedented challenges and the breadth of their experiences, efforts and adventures of this period has been remarkable. The support, friendship and spirit shown and shared by the whole school community has led to these well-deserved outcomes.

"As with any strong team, they have supported each other, keeping each other going in the toughest of times and encouraging each other to rise to the challenge. I am incredibly excited to see this super year group move into the Sixth Form and the next phase of their education."

Head of Sixth Form, Kevin Maund added: "With these GCSE qualifications, our students have created a fantastic platform to continue to thrive at Sixth Form. I have no doubt they will make the most of the broad opportunities available at AKS Sixth Form. I am very much looking forward to working alongside them and the many others who are joining us in September from other local schools."

RESULTS:

11 Passes: R Poletto

10 Passes: A Battle, B Bithell, C Chung, B Cooper, W Edwards, A Elanggumar, C Halliday, A Iredale, Y Janjua, G Johnson, K Knights, M McGregor, M McNicholas, G Mollart, Y Passi, P Rajan, T Talab

Nine Passes: M Addy, H Armour, C Armstrong, M Barrett, L Battle, L Booth, P Bridge, E Brooks, J Buchan, A Chandler, H Crossley, L Doyle, E Earnshaw, J Evans, A Finney, T Forrest, L Green, E Greenwood, J Halliday, M Haydar, T Hull, T Ilhan, J Jeffers, P Joshi, A King, A Kosogorin, G Liddle, Z Littler, E Lumsden, E Mather, A Matthews, G Morgan-Middleton, B Muhtarov, C Murphy, K Owen, A Patel, E Pope, C Pumphrey, C Quigley, R Sandoval-Roberts, K Sinclair, D Slawson, S Taylor, S Taylor, B Turner, H Turner, J Turner, R Walker, F Williams, G Zhu.