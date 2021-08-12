GCSE Results Day 2021: St Bede's Catholic High School in Lytham applauds pupils' successes
A Lytham secondary school has praised its pupils' resilience during a year filled with lockdown disruptions as they collected their GCSE results today (August 12).
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 1:47 pm
Phil Grice, headteacher at the school, in Talbot Road, said: "We want to congratulate our pupils on an impressive set of results achieved under challenging conditions. They have shown great resilience, determination and a very positive approach to have achieved as highly as they have done.
"We are immensely proud of all of them. We are also grateful to our staff who have worked tirelessly to guide and prepare our pupils and to our parents for their invaluable support."