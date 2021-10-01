Head's statement after anti-vacc protest outside Lytham St Annes High School

The protest came as some 1,500 pupils were leaving for the day from what is Fylde' s biggest school.

Mr Baker said: "As a school, we were made aware of protesters positioned on Albany Road.

"As with any presence at a school gate, we ensured that there was a high staff presence and that children were safe.

Placards wielded by the protesters outside the school

"The majority of the protesters were harmlessly holding up placards, looking for support from passing drivers. Unfortunately, a couple of the protesters were targeting children with loud and intimidatory messages, creating conflict. The police were called. Staff were wonderful in helping to limit the impact of the minority.

"The location of the protest added increased risk to young people, with 1,500 students exiting the school site along a single lane pavement.

"Whilst we respect the right to protest, the presence of extra adults and large signs presented increased challenge at the end of the school day.

Another placard message from the protest

"The school has shared information with parents throughout and has passed on the official information from the NHS.

"The school’s role in the process in minimal and we know that the offer of vaccination to 12-15 year olds is a personal choice, discussed by families. The school has made this clear to all parents and students.

"The school will assess risk on a continuous basis and will liaise with parents and students if any further information is required. Parents, staff and the local community have been incredibly supportive over the last 18 months and we are grateful for this."

