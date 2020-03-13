Lancaster University is the latest victim of coronavirus

Students at the University of Lancaster have been told to stay away from class.

A message has been sent to all students telling them that a ban on face to face classroom teaching will come into affect on Monday.

The move comes hard on the heels of a similar decision by the University of Central Lancashire yesterday.

However, the Government is not advocating the closure of schools,s colleges and nurseries.

The message sent from interim vice-chancellor Steve Bradley reads: "

"Given the decision by the UK government yesterday to move into the delay phase of combating the Covid-19 virus we have decided to end classroom teaching of all forms from Monday 16th March until the end of term (Friday 20th March).

Whilst no member of the campus community has tested positive for the virus, this decision has been taken to safeguard the health and well-being of our students and staff.

Teaching will continue today (Friday 13th March) as normal, but please do not turn up to any teaching activities next week.

We will update you when teaching activities return to normal. In the meantime we will endeavour to provide teaching by alternative means. As you will appreciate this is an unprecedented situation, so please bear with us while we work to make these alternative arrangements. Your department will be in contact shortly with details of the arrangements for different courses.

This does not mean that the University is closing and students living on campus will be able to continue to do so. It may mean, however, that we organise some of our core activities differently.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your patience and understanding at this challenging time."

The university says it has a dedicated team closely monitoring the global Covid-19 situation and will issue regular advice and guidance to students and staff.

Staff and students ate also being given advice on travel and health.