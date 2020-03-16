Lectures at Newman College cancelled as staff self isolate

Some classes at Cardinal Newman College in Preston have been cancelled after staff decided to self quarantine.

But, the Lark Hill college says there have been no cases of Covid-19.

Cardinal Newman College has cancelled some lessons after staff decided to self-isolate over coronavirus

In a statement issued today the college said that as some staff members have decided to self-isolate as a precaution a "couple of classes" have had to be cancelled.

Earlier this month a group of staff and students from the city centre college visited southern Italy but did not go to virus-affected areas in the north of the country.

The absentees are not believed to be related and according to the college no-one who is off was on the trip.

The statement adds: "There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus here at the college" and says it is continuing to follow the advice of Public Health England.

A spokesman said: "The college has taken the decision to cancel all non-essential trips and activities, but we are prioritising lesson time so the vast majority of them will be continuing as normal.

"We are following Public Health England’s official guidelines and advice with regards to coronavirus. We take the health and wellbeing of our students and staff extremely seriously and believe following official advice is the best way to protect our community."