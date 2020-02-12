Lytham St Annes High School goes 'back to the future' to build on strengths

Fylde’s biggest school has gone ‘back to the future’ with an official return to its former name.

Lytham St Annes High School was known as Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College from 2007 and Lytham St Annes High Technology College for eight years before that, although ‘LSA High’ remained a common reference locally throughout.

Now, the governors there have agreed to revert to the High School name officially - and new signage has been erected at the school to reflect that.

Headteacher Ray Baker (pictured) said the change is “in recognition of our success across the entire school”.

He added: “We still have an excellent reputation in technology and drama but we are also one of the top performing schools for English and maths.

“We have worked with a local company, Schudio, who have helped us adjust our appearance and marketing.

“The key elements of our new signage is the commitment to four strong values of aspiration, endeavour, integrity and respect.

“These are themes that run through everything we do and they allow local employers to know that while they will be getting well qualified new employees in the future, they will also be great adverts for these values.”

Work is continuing on the school’s new technology block and business and computing suites, which Mr Baker says will be ready for the start of the new academic year in September.

The headteacher, who took over the post just over two years ago, said the new facilities are part of one of Lancashire’s biggest capital build projects and added: “Work is moving at a great pace and we have an excellent relationship with our contractors Engie.

“The building and subtle re-branding marks a really exciting time at the school in so many ways.

“Our results continue to be among the best in Lancashire and the number of children going on to post-16 success is remarkable.”

The school, in Albany Road, Ansdell, was founded as Ansdell Secondary Modern in 1955 and currently has more than 1,400 pupils.