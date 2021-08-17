Lytham St Annes High School to be demolished as new school plan is approved

Lytham St Annes High School on Worsley Road in Ansdell had lodged proposals with Fylde Council to build a new large two-storey teaching building and a new sports centre at the site .

As part of the plans to erect the new buildings, the school would also then demolish the existing ones that it has replaced.

After being submitted in April, planning officials at the council have allowed the development to go ahead.

How the new school may look

As well as the new buildings, the school will also relocate a car park and as two sports courts as part of the large redevelopment.

In a flyer handed out to residents and parents earlier this year, the school said: “The proposals will ensure continuity of provision for the school and for community users during the build process, without the need for any temporary teaching accommodation.”

Among the 59 separate documents that were submitted to Fylde Council for the project, it states that the redevelopment is expected to be funded by the Department for Education as part of its ‘School Rebuilding Programme’ which was announced last year.

The school is expected to be moved further away from Worsley Road and it says that a two-storey building is required.

The plan states: “The development of the site layout has been informed by a number of factors; the constraints and setting of the site and the operation of the school.