The awards evening, sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College and Ameon, was presented by Ged Mills and Hayley Kay and Gazette editor Nicola Adam.

And musical theatre students from Blackpool School of Arts performed a medley from the musical ‘The Prom’ at the event at Blackpool Football Club.

Take a look at the incredible winners:

1. Secondary School of the Year Award winners, Highfield Leadership Academy receive their award from Blackpool and the Fylde College Head of 16-19 Philip Grant (left) Photo Sales

2. Primary School of the The Year Award Winners Highfurlong receive their award from JPI Media Sales Manager Maria Pierce. Photo Sales

3. Unsung Hero Award winner Dave Ashworth of Baines School (left) receives his award from Cardinal Newman College Assistant Principal Tony Aspinall Photo Sales

4. Jemma Orange of Lotus School (centre) receives the Academic Resilience in Actions Award from Daniell Aoslin and Hannah Eaglestone of Headstart. Photo Sales