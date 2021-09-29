New era for Lytham St Annes High School as building work starts

Lytham St Annes High School pupils, headteacher Ray Baker, representatives of the Department for Education and staff from construction firm Wates Group gathered for a turf cutting

The building will be net-carbon-zero once construction is complete and is one of the first schemes in the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme to reach the construction phase.

Lytham St Annes High School pupils, headteacher Ray Baker, Fylde MP Mark Menzies, representatives of the Department for Education and staff from construction firm Wates Group gathered for a turf cutting ceremony at the Worsley Road school in Ansdell to mark the start of the development.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies hailed a bright future for local young people as the project got underway.

Mr Menzies said: “This is a fantastic school with brilliant leadership and great pupils but there’s no denying the buildings are in need of renewal. Thanks to the efforts of everyone involved,

that is now going to happen.

“I look forward to coming back to the school, to seeing it open and to pupils getting the most out of it.”

Modern construction techniques mean the new two-storey school block and sports hall will be ready for pupils in 2023. The building will make use of passive ventilation chimneys,

mechanical heat recovery systems and on-site offsetting of energy use through a bisolar roof system.

Mr Menzies said: “I know the excellent leadership and teaching staff will ensure young people in Lytham and St Annes get the most out of this investment.

“This is a school at the heart of the community and with this new building will go from strength to strength offering young people the very best start in life.”

Department for Education’s Operations Group Director General Mike Green and Sir James Wates of Wates Group were among those at the turf cutting ceremony.

Gary Campbell-Dykes, education director at Wates, said:“We are delighted to be supporting the Department for Education on this exciting and innovative project.”

The building is one of 100 projects funded by a £2bn investment through the School Rebuilding Programme.