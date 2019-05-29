Ofsted inspectors have visited Montgomery Academy in Bispham - here's what they found

Montgomery Academy in Bispham has been visited by Ofsted inspectors.

The All Hallows Road school was told it ‘requires improvement’ at its last two full inspections, but the education regulator said bosses were now “taking effective action” to boost standards.

Following a routine follow-up trip, inspector Neil Mackenzie told headteacher Stephen Careless: “It is evident that, since the last inspection, some features of the school have improved both significantly and quickly.”

A “turbulent” period of staff turnover has eased, the quality of teaching is now much better, a crackdown on bad behaviour has worked, and morale is much higher than it once was, Mr Mackenzie said.

He also praised the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), which runs Montgomery and a number of other schools on the Fylde coast.

Mr Careless, who became headteacher in July 2016, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of this visit. Our journey of improvement continues.”

Former headteacher Tony Nicholson, who is now FCAT's chief executive officer, added: "I add my congratulations and thanks to all who are playing a part in the improvement journey of Montgomery Academy.

"Having previously led the school out of special measures in 2016, I am personally committed to seeing Montgomery being recognised as a good school, serving the needs of its community with passion and conviction."

The school will be given a fresh rating when Ofsted carries out its next full inspection.