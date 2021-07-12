Pupils enjoy ice cream treats as part of outdoor learning afternoon

The new owners of Dizzy Ducks in the village, Martin Sanderson and Tony Middleton, supplied pupils and staff with Wallings ice creams as part of an outdoor learning afternoon after

being contacted by the school’s Year 4/5 teacher Charlotte Naylor.

Sarah Robson, headteacher, said: “Thank you so much to Dizzy Ducks for supporting our outdoor learning afternoon for the children, with free ice creams.

Pupils from Ribby With Wrea Endowed CE Primary School enjoying ice creams donated by Dizzy Ducks Cafe Bar

“It was so generous and a very welcomed treat.”

General Manager at Dizzy Ducks, Julie Martin, who was involved in serving the ice creams and cones, said: “Dizzy Ducks has always been an important part of the community in Wrea

Green, and we are certain it will continue to be so.

“We have received wonderful support from everyone in the area since we took over, it’s been lovely to be able to give something back.”

Dizzy Ducks Cafe Bar is now serving food and drinks from 10am until 6pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays and is open from 10am until 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and