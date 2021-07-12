Pupils enjoy ice cream treats as part of outdoor learning afternoon
Pupils and staff at Ribby with Wrea Endowed CE Primary enjoyed a cool treat thanks to a local business.
The new owners of Dizzy Ducks in the village, Martin Sanderson and Tony Middleton, supplied pupils and staff with Wallings ice creams as part of an outdoor learning afternoon after
being contacted by the school’s Year 4/5 teacher Charlotte Naylor.
Sarah Robson, headteacher, said: “Thank you so much to Dizzy Ducks for supporting our outdoor learning afternoon for the children, with free ice creams.
“It was so generous and a very welcomed treat.”
General Manager at Dizzy Ducks, Julie Martin, who was involved in serving the ice creams and cones, said: “Dizzy Ducks has always been an important part of the community in Wrea
Green, and we are certain it will continue to be so.
“We have received wonderful support from everyone in the area since we took over, it’s been lovely to be able to give something back.”
Dizzy Ducks Cafe Bar is now serving food and drinks from 10am until 6pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays and is open from 10am until 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and
Saturdays. Visit www.dizzy-ducks.co.uk