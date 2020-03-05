Soccer ace Gary Neville passes on a few tips to Fulwood school pupils

Soccer star-turned-pundit Gary Neville has been giving Preston school pupils a few tips on positivity.

Neville, one of Manchester United’s famous Class of ’92 ,visited Fulwood Academy to inspire the school’s classes of the 2020s to think positively about their futures.

Gary Neville, whose career has seen him net 85 England caps, eight Premier League titles, three FA Cup Winner medals and two Champions League trophies, was the latest guest speaker to the Black Bull Lane school to talk to students about all aspects of his career.

During his talk, and lively question and answer discussion, Gary said: ", I have had a fantastic career and achieved more than I thought possible. But there have been times when things have not gone to plan. "

He told pupils: "I lost my confidence for about six months after I read too many headlines. I had injuries, and, after I retired, I have had businesses that haven’t done so well

Those are, however, the things that you learn the most from.

"You take the knocks, they are part of life. But, if you look after yourself, which is your body and your mind, the world is a fantastic place that is full of opportunities. You just need to ignore those who criticise and think positively. You are the only one who controls what you do and what you can achieve.”

Interim principal Jane Bailey , said: "I am sure that this will be one of those days that our students will remember for along time to come.

"What I am so proud of is not just what our students thought of Gary, but his comments about Fulwood Academy. He was incredibly complimentary about the confidence of our students and how insightful some of their questions were. He even said that they didn’t build schools like this when he was at school after he saw what Fulwood has to offer."

The socccer ace's visit was part of a programme of speakers who visit the school to help inspire and motivate the students. Just last month, the school welcomed Nelson Mandela’s former bodyguard as he spoke to the students about life with one of the world’s most celebrated leaders.

Mrs Bailey added: "For our students to get the most out of school, you need to inspire as well as teach. That is why we work so hard to welcome some incredible people into Fulwood Academy."