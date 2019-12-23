St Annes nursery's delight at outstanding Ofsted rating

A Fylde nursery is celebrating after being rated outstanding in it latest Ofsted report.

The top grade recognition for St Thomas Nursery in St Annes follows a ‘good’ rating when it was last inspected in 2016 and has left staff even more delighted as it is one if the first nurseries locally to be given an outstanding judgement, under a new Ofsted inspection framework, which came into force in September.

The report said: “Children truly thrive in this wonderful, vibrant and fully inclusive nursery.

“They play harmoniously together and their behaviour is exemplary. Staff know children exceedingly well and have fantastically high expectations of them.

“Staff are passionate about providing the very best start for children and their families.

“The quality of education and staff’s interactions with children are outstanding. Staff effortlessly ignite children’s passion for learning and challenge them extremely well to excel in their understanding.”

“For example, regular trips to the local beach support children’s awareness of environmental issues, such as pollution. Children

Anne Swindlehurst, supervisor at the nursery, said: “We are thrilled that our latest Ofsted judgement has recognised our ethos. The report truly celebrated the ethos of our practice and provision and highlighted the strengths in our nursery, our commitment to supporting learning and development and well being in all our children and staff.”