Teacher retires after four dedicated decades

Cath Kelly, teacher and deputy headteacher at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Lytham, has retired

Cath Kelly, teacher and deputy headteacher at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Lytham, said goodbye to staff and pupils as the school broke up for the summer holidays.

During her 40 years in education, Cath has taught more than 1,000 children.

Her colleagues say she had a true vocation and her passion, sense of humour and energy made her an exceptional teacher.

Angela Heyes, head teacher, said “Thank you Mrs Kelly for your years of dedicated service to our school.

“We appreciate all that you have done and how much you have inspired so many over your career.”

Cath said: “I have so much to be thankful for, working alongside brilliant colleagues and teaching so many lovely children.

“I am also grateful for always having invaluable support and guidance from a great head teacher and our school governors.

“St Peter’s is a very special school community, where my own children were fortunate to attend.

“I think the past 18 months has brought us all closer together, focusing on the wellbeing of our children, their families and all staff.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better job.”

Cath’s friends and colleagues told the Express she will be very greatly missed.