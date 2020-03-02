UCLan takes fashion world by storm

London, Paris or Milan..... now Preston

When it comes to global fashion this city is one of the top places to be.

Preston's University of Central Lancashire has been official named as a fashion force to be reckoned with after being given a global ranking.

The university's fashion department has been ranked in the top 80 fashion schools in the entire world.

The creative subject, which has also been ranked second in the North West and 15th in the United Kingdom, received the 2020 global ranking from CEOWORLD Magazine.

Maria Murray, head of UCLan’s School of Art, Design and Fashion, said: "This is fantastic news for everybody involved with our fashion department. Not only is this a boost for our fabulous teaching staff and our enthusiastic and creative students but it’s also great for prospective students, our alumni and interested stakeholders.

"We have really close links with some of the biggest fashion labels in the world, including Burberry, M&S, Reebok, Abercrombie & Fitch, Levi, and the feedback we often get from these industry professionals is how our fashion department is one of the best in the business. It’s wonderful that this worldwide ranking has confirmed this."

The classification process looked at global reputation and influence; specialisation; recruiter’s feedback; job placement rates; admission eligibility; and academic experience as well as data from more than 40,000 students, 50,000 industry professionals and 30,000 recruiters.

UCLan provides a host of different fashion course, some include a year’s work placement at a global fashion brand.

Students also benefit from many opportunities to present their work throughout their studies to industry professionals, the highlight being Graduate Fashion Week when graduates showcase their work on the catwalk and exhibition space to key fashion industry players, with many gaining industry contacts and winning nationally recognised awards.