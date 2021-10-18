A wealth of opportunities to get active with the Let's Feel Good Fylde Festival

It's the culmination of the council’s Let’s Feel Good Fylde initiative and there’s a jam-packed schedule.

Whether people are interested in football or yoga, running or gardening or simply getting out and about in Fylde, the council says there is something for all ages and abilities – from regular weekly activities to one-off events throughout the week.

Events include zumba, community gardening, walking rugby for those aged aged 55 and over; and land yachting on the beach at St Annes.

Hope Street Park pavilion, St Annes is among the venues hosting events

The council's sports development officer Ian Brookes said: “The Let’s Feel Good Fylde initiative has really raised awareness of the Fylde Sports Festival.

"We have been approached by lots of groups we have never worked with before as well as those we have great ongoing relationships with and the schedule really does have something for everyone."

The council has prepared an on-line sports directory featuring the full list of events and anyone their club, organisation or group added can contact [email protected]

The events and venues for Tuesday (October 19) and Wednesday (October 20) are below and the full list for the festival week can be viewed at: https://www.fylde.gov.uk/FyldeSportsFestival/

Tuesday

Teen Seen, Supporting young people with SEND; Kirkham Youth Zone, Chapel Walks, Kirkham 6:30pm – 7:30pm, ages: 11-25; games, quizzes, music and fun.

Hope Street Youth Club, Multi Sports and Youth based activities at Hope Street Pavilion, St Annes, 6pm – 8pm, ages: 5-11.

Fylde Rugby Foundation, Free Walking Rugby at Fylde RUFC, Blackpool Road, Ansdell, 6:30pm – 7:30pm, age 55-plus male and female

AFC Fylde Community Foundation, Football Development Centre, Fylde Sports and Education Centre Mill Farm, Wesham, 6pm – 7pm for ages 10/11; 7pm – 8pm for ages 12/13/14.

Streetwise Drum Squad, Butlers Meadow, Warton, 4:30pm – 6pm

Walk & Talk, various locations within St Annes, 5pm, all abilities

Contact Amanda Jurin [email protected]

Outdoor high intensity interval training), various locations within St Annes, 6:30pm

Contact Amanda Jurin [email protected]

Zumba Gold, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Centre, 10:30am.

Contact [email protected] for more details

Lytham St Annes Road Runners, coach-led interval training,met at Lytham YMCA, Mythop Road, 6:30pm

Wednesday

Chilleez, supporting young people for positive well being, faxce tio face engagement, Kirkham Youth Zone, Chapel Walks, Kirkham, 6:30pm – 8:30pm, age 11-19

Streetwise EGG Performing Arts and Well Being School - streetdance, performing arts and fun group activities and mentoring, 5:30pm – 7:30pm, ages 5 -13 years Butlers Meadow, Warton.

Details at www.eggperformingartsandwellbeing.com

Kirkham Companions, supporting the socially isolated, chair-based exercises and social isolation support at Kirkham Community Centre, Mill Street, 1:45pm – 3:15pm, over 50s.

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do, tigers aged 4 -7, 5:15pm – 6pm; juniors aged 8 -13, 6pm – 7pm; adults age 14 plus, 7pm – 8pm, YMCA, Ansdell Arena.

ParkView4U Run Group, mixed social running group for all abilities, 10am, QEII Park View Playing Fields, Lytham

Walk & Talk, various locations within St Annes, 11am, everyone welcome

Contact Amanda Jurin [email protected]

Wesham Road Runners, beginners' programme, Couch to 5k, for 18s and over, limited places. Meet at Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club, Wellington Street, Kirkham, 6:15pm

www.weshamroadrunners.com

