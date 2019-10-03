Annual campaign Stoptober inspires Blackpool smokers to sign up to challenge

Public Health England’s annual Stoptober campaign took to the streets of Blackpool to incentivise smokers to sign up to this October’s 28-day quit-smoking challenge.

Surprising passers-by was a giant cigarette who entertained the crowds as he was chased by a Stoptober branded giant two-metre ball.

This stunt aimed to raise awareness of Stoptober amongst the 14.7 per cent of smokers in the North West who have yet to quit the habit and 21.1 per cent in Blackpool itself.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council Director of Public Health, said “This was a real eye-catching stunt by Public Health England in the streets of Blackpool which I hope will encourage smokers in the town and across the country to have a go at quitting for good during October.

“Giving up smoking can be really tough. However, Stoptober offers an opportunity to have a go as the campaign includes a range of support options and information that can be found on the Stoptober website.

“It’s never too late to quit smoking and research shows that smokers who make it to 28 days smokefree are five times more likely to quit for good. Giving up smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health so I would encourage people to take part.”