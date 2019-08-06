Blackpool and St Annes residents are keeping active on the beaches thanks to LOVEmyBEACH

Residents on the Fylde coast have been keeping fit and active as part of a summer exercise programme by LOVEmyBEACH.

The environmental public campaign group have been getting people down to the beaches to take part in an extensive programme of events and activities with the aim of encouraging people to use their local beach as a place they can get active and boost their health and wellbeing.

Launched on July 22, the event has seen a health walk in Blackpool, kids’ community games in St Annes and a nature walk in Wyre.

The activities are set to continue into September and a full interactive map and calendar can be found on the group’s website.

Zephie Begolo, campaign manager for LOVEmyBEACH said it was ‘great’ people were enjoying the coast

She added: “It is fantastic to see first-hand the diversity of activities going on up and down the North West coast.

“There really is something for everyone, so we would encourage people to check our website to see what is going on near them.

“Connecting with nature and other people is proven to boost our health and wellbeing, and our beautiful, clean and safe coastline is the perfect place to do it.”

Fylde BeachCare Officer, Emily Parry, said: It has been brilliant to see so many people of all ages, using and appreciating our wonderful coastline recently.

“The LOVEmyBEACH beach cleaners work tirelessly throughout the year, to ensure our beaches are as clean as possible.

“So to see them being used and enjoyed by so many is extremely rewarding.”