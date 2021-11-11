This latest information is taken from the CQC website on November 11, 2021 - any care home currently being inspected have not been included.
1. Feng Shui House Care Home
Feng Shui House Care Home / 661 New South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1RN / Inadequate / Inspected May 22, 2021
2. Cleveleys Nursing Home
Cleveleys Nursing Home / 19 Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DX / Inadequate / Inspected September 17, 2021
3. Carlin Lodge
Carlin Lodge / 40 Carlin Gate, Blackpool, FY2 9QT / Requires improvement / Inspected October 2, 2021
4. Alexandra Nursing Home
Alexandra Nursing Home / Moorland Road, Poulton Le Fylde, FY6 7EU / Requires Improvement / Inspected April 8, 2021