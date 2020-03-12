Coronavirus confirmed in Blackpool

A case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Blackpool.

Blackpool Council has confirmed that a person has been confirmed with coronavirus in the town.

A case of coronovirus has been confirmed in Blackpool Photo: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Director of Public Health Dr Arif Rajpura for Blackpool Council said: “I have been notified that there is a confirmed case of coronavirus in Blackpool

"I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and Blackpool Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Blackpool, and our visitors are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and

thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS’s 111 helpline for further advice straight

away – please don’t go to your doctor. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus ”

Dr Will Welfare, Public Health England North West, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest

confirmed cases of COVID-19. Due to patient confidentiality, the exact location and details of the case cannot be published. The patient is being

cared for appropriately.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case/s. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”