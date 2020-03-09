Coronavirus in the North West latest: This is every confirmed case in the North West on Wednesday, March 18

There are now 157 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the North West as of Wednesday (March 18).



The latest figures from Public Health England show that ​there are a total of 1,950 confirmed cases in the UK today.

This is an increase of 407 since yesterday (up from 1,543).

A total of 60 deaths have been recorded nationwide, with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Wednesday, March 18), there are a total of 157 confirmed cases, with people infected in Blackpool, Fylde, South Ribble, Chorley and Wigan.

It is an increase of 71 new cases since yesterday (Tuesday's total was 86 cases).

The breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North West England on Wednesday, March 18:

In order of Upper Tier Local Authorities most affected:

Lancashire - 15 (up from 8 yesterday)

Manchester - 14 (up from 8)

Trafford - 12 (up from 7)

Liverpool - 11 (up from 6)

Oldham - 10 (no new cases)

Stockport - 10 (up from 3)

Tameside - 10 (up from 3)

Cheshire East - 7 (up from 1)

Bury - 7 (up from 6)

Wirral - 6 (up from 5)

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council's Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "People in South Ribble and Lancashire should be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic. We are very well prepared".

Cheshire West and Chester - 5 (up from 4)

Bolton - 5 (up from 3)

Rochdale - 4 (no change)

Salford - 4 (up from 1)

Wigan - 4 - (up from 3)

Warrington - 3 (up from 1)

Blackpool - 3 (no change)

Sefton - 3 (no change)

St Helens - 2 (up from 1)

Blackburn with Darwen - 1 (first case confirmed yesterday)

Cumbria - figures are currently unavailable, but the county had 10 cases as of yesterday (Tuesday)

Other - There are 21 further confirmed cases in the North West, but the locations have not yet been confirmed by Public Health England.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES - 157

For more advice on you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.



