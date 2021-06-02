Blackburn records over 100 new Covid cases in 24 hours with 'over 90 per cent likely to be Indian variant'

There have now been 101,013 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 2).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 130,321.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

Blackburn has recently overtaken Bolton as England’s top Covid hotspot area as cases rise in parts of the north-west region amid concerns over the spread of the Indian variant.

The rate in Blackburn with Darwen currently stands at 436.2 cases per 100,000 people, with 653 new cases in the seven days to May 28.

This is up from 303.3 in the seven days to May 21.

The borough's director of public health, Professor Dominic Harrison, said: "We think that Blackburn with Darwen is around seven to 10 days behind Bolton in terms of rising rates, so it’s encouraging to see their infection rate starting to decline.

"With all of the engagement work and surge testing that we are doing in the areas of Blackburn where we first identified cases of the Variant of Concern, we are hopeful that in the next week or so we can take control of our case rates too.

"We know that this variant is around 30-50% more transmissible than the previous UK variant. Over 90 percent of new Covid cases in Blackburn with Darwen are now likely to be the VOC-21APR-02 variant (the B.1.617.2, or Indian variant).

"Asymptomatic testing will help us to control transmission further."

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 19,898 (Up from 19,796) +102

Blackpool - 9,410 (Up from 9,394) +16

Burnley - 10,257 (Up from 10,234) +23

Chorley - 8,252 (Up from 8,230) +22

Fylde - 4,907 (Up from 4,906) +1

Hyndburn - 8,322 (Up from 8,290) +32

Lancaster - 9,622 (Up from 9,610) +12

Pendle - 9,903 (Up from 9,891) +12

Preston - 14,341 (Up from 14,311) +30

Ribble Valley - 4,746 (Up from 4,733) +13

Rossendale - 6,525 (Up from 6,496) +29

South Ribble - 8,392 (Up from 8,354) +38

West Lancs - 8,999 (Up from 8,997) +2

Wyre - 6,747 (No change)

