Blackpool and Lancaster see the biggest daily increase in cases as Lancashire records 561 new infections

There have now been 138,235 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (July 30).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 178,257.

This is how many coronavirus cases there have been in each area of Lancashire

The so-called "freedom day" went ahead on July 19.

Officials acknowledged that Covid-19 cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 25,445 (Up from 25,404) +41

Blackpool - 14,577 (Up from 14,473) +104

Burnley - 13,614 (Up from 13,554) +60

Chorley - 11,877 (Up from 11,834) +43

Fylde - 7,207 (Up from 7,163) +44

Hyndburn - 11,535 (Up from 11,512) +23

Lancaster - 13,329 (Up from 13,265) +64

Pendle - 12,562 (Up from 12,541) +21

Preston - 18,600 (Up from 18,541) +59

Ribble Valley - 6,656 (Up from 6,638) +18

Rossendale - 9,312 (Up from 9,294) +18

South Ribble - 11,736 (Up from 11,691) +45

West Lancs - 11,808 (Up from 11,749) +59

Wyre - 9,999 (Up from 9,937) +62

The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.