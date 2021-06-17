Council sends 'get tested' message to Fylde coast footie fans ahead of the England v Scotland Euro clash
Fylde coast football fans are being urged to stay Covid-safe before heading out to watch Euro 2020.
Blackpool Council is reminding residents from the resort to #TestAndGo before meeting up with friends and families for the games.
Ahead of England’s big match against Scotland tomorrow night (Friday, June 18), Blackpool Council is asking everyone to make sure they enjoy all of the fixtures safely.
All residents are being encouraged to regularly use rapid symptom-free tests, which can be accessed through local testing hubs and pharmacies, or online. The tests are free and give a Covid-19 result in around 30 minutes.
There is more information on how to order free tests on the council’s website under Symptom-Free Testing: blackpool.gov.uk/gettingtested
Evidence shows that around one-in-three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms, so the council says it’s important everyone gets tested ahead of the upcoming matches to protect their friends and families as well as the local community.
The council says it’s important that everyone continues to:
• Follow the hands, face, space, fresh air guidance;
• Keep indoor areas well ventilated;
• Get their vaccine when invited;
• Isolate and book a test if they have symptoms.
Read More
“There are quick, simple steps we can take to make sure we’re keeping loved ones and our community safe.
“Doing a free rapid Covid-19 test takes just minutes of our time but is so important, particularly with new variants in circulation.
“We’ve made it as easy as possible to get tested and pick up free home test kits in Blackpool – we have symptom-free testing hubs in the town centre and many local pharmacies where packs of rapid tests can be collected with no appointment needed.
“Making sure you keep areas well ventilated and continuing to social distance with anyone outside of your household are also key to reducing transmission.
“Our message is to do your bit for Blackpool; enjoy the Euros but enjoy it safely.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here