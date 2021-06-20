Covid North West: Another 2,538 cases are recorded in just 24 hours as government scientist says country is in third wave

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,620,968 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 10,321 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (June 19).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Sunday, June 20, 2021), there has been a total of 660,120 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 2,538 on the previous day.

There are currently 411 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 83 on ventilation.

A total of 62,791 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,275.

Of these deaths, 17,997 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,057 (Up from 21,945) +112

Blackpool - 10,137 (Up from 10,075) +62

Bolton - 32,418 (Up from 32,324) +94

Bury - 19,156 (Up from 19,077) +79

Cheshire East - 22,619 (Up from 22,545) +74

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,076 (Up from 22,994) +82

Cumbria - 28,935 (Up from 28,869) +66

Knowsley - 17,831 (Up from 17,772) +59

Lancashire - 108,218 (Up from 107,768) +450

Liverpool - 50,424 (Up from 50,244) +180

Manchester - 59,345 (Up from 59,026) +319

Oldham - 24,643 (Up from 24,551) +92

Rochdale - 23,098 (Up from 23,023) +75

Salford - 26,003 (Up from 25,889) +114

Sefton - 25,153 (Up from 25,074) +79

St Helens - 17,543 (Up from 17,504) +39

Stockport - 23,161 (Up from 23,067) +94

Tameside - 19,739 (Up from 19,667) +72

Trafford - 18,391 (Up from 18,321) +70

Warrington - 18,764 (Up from 18,693) +71

Wigan - 31,890 (Up from 31,738) +152

Wirral - 25,215 (Up from 25,142) +73

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.