Lancashire records 196 Covid cases in 24 hours as Blackburn MP accuses government of imposing 'lockdown lite'
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 127,939 as of Tuesday, May 25.
There have now been 99,470 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 24).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 127,939.
Read More
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 19,134 (Up from 19,072) +62
Blackpool - 9,335 (Up from 9,329) +6
Burnley - 10,100 (Up from 10,091) +9
Chorley - 8,109 (Up from 8,090) +19
Fylde - 4,832 (Up from 4,828) +4
Hyndburn - 8,133 (Up from 8,119) +14
Lancaster - 9,565 (Up from 9,561) +4
Pendle - 9,797 (Up from 9,788) +9
Preston - 14,097 (Up from 14,085) +12
Ribble Valley - 4,641 (Up from 4,630) +11
Rossendale - 6,289 (Up from 6,252) +32
South Ribble - 8,213 (Up from 8,210) +3
West Lancs - 8,978 (Up from 8,976) +2
Wyre - 6,716 (Up from 6,712) +4
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here: https://www.lep.co.uk/subscriptions