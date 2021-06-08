Lancashire records 545 Covid cases in 24 hours as county receives emergency support to tackle Delta variant

There have now been 103,141 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (June 8).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 133,473.

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire will be subject to extra measures to tackle a rise in the Delta variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a "strengthened package of support" would be provided to boost Covid vaccinations and testing.

The new interventions follow extensive COVID-19 surveillance which has detected a number of cases of the Delta (B1.617.2) variant in these communities.

Introduction of these additional measures will be led by local authorities, and they come with extra guidance on steps people can take.

Click HERE to see all of the new measures that have been introduced.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,743 (Up from 20,601) +142

Blackpool - 9,589 (Up from 9,553) +36

Burnley - 10,500 (Up from 10,466) +34

Chorley - 8,464 (Up from 8,420) +44

Fylde - 4,979 (Up from 4,968) +11

Hyndburn - 8,555 (Up from 8,511) +44

Lancaster - 9,703 (Up from 9,684) +19

Pendle - 10,080 (Up from 10,050) +30

Preston - 14,621 (Up from 14,581) +40

Ribble Valley - 4,929 (Up from 4,896) +33

Rossendale - 6,734 (Up from 6,702) +32

South Ribble - 8,702 (Up from 8,655) +47

West Lancs - 9,054 (Up from 9,040) +14

Wyre - 6,820 (Up from 6,801) +19

