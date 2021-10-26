It comes as health chiefs said half of eligible people over 50 have been given a third shot of a vaccine.

Ms Scattergood, who is responsible for the vaccination programme in the county, said: “As soon as eligible people are getting their booster invites they are finding a venue handy for them and booking straight in.

A member of the public receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine at a vaccination centre on September 20, 2021 Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

“It means we’re getting through thousands of boosters a day. And coupled with the annual flu vaccination programme in full swing and first and second Covid-19 doses, that’s a lot of jabs.

“With Covid-19 still spreading in our communities, and other winter bugs including flu beginning to circulate, we are making sure that our most vulnerable citizens are protected.”

Some 4,547,927 people received a top-up in protection in less than six weeks as part of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, the NHS said.

More than five million people have received their booster, including those who are clinically vulnerable.

Last week saw record bookings for boosters using the National Booking Service with nearly 900,000 people nabbing slots, a 42 per cent rise increase on the previous week.