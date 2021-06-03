Latest Covid infection rates: 16 Lancashire and North West areas among the top 20 highest rates in England this week

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate, with 653 new cases in the seven days to May 29, the equivalent of 436.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 314.0 in the seven days to May 22.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, down from 450.7 to 371.8, with 1,069 new cases.

Covid infection rates continue to climb across the North West.

Rossendale has the third highest, up from 138.5 to 312.0, with 223 new cases.

Preston has also climbed into the top 10 with 193 new cases, which is equivalent to 134.8 per 100,000 people - up from 57.3.

The figures, for the seven days to May 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 30-June 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 213 (68%) have seen a rise in rates, 92 (29%) have seen a fall and 10 are unchanged.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rossendale (up from 138.5 to 312.0)

Blackburn with Darwen (314.0 to 436.2)

Ribble Valley (29.6 to 151.1)

Hyndburn (80.2 to 196.2)

Salford (41.3 to 123.2)

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 22.

Blackburn with Darwen, 436.2, (653), 314.0, (470)

Bolton, 371.8, (1069), 450.7, (1296)

Rossendale, 312.0, (223), 138.5, (99)

Hyndburn, 196.2, (159), 80.2, (65)

Bedford, 157.5, (273), 202.0, (350)

Ribble Valley, 151.1, (92), 29.6, (18)

Preston, 134.8, (193), 57.3, (82)

Burnley, 126.0, (112), 85.5, (76)

Manchester, 125.3, (693), 66.4, (367)

Salford, 123.2, (319), 41.3, (107)

Bury, 123.0, (235), 65.4, (125)

Kirklees, 117.1, (515), 108.5, (477)

South Ribble, 112.8, (125), 31.6, (35)

Pendle, 101.0, (93), 48.9, (45)

Chorley, 95.6, (113), 55.0, (65)

Rochdale, 93.1, (207), 52.2, (116)

Fylde, 86.7, (70), 22.3, (18)

Wigan, 85.5, (281), 46.9, (154)

Reading, 82.2, (133), 45.1, (73)

Reigate and Banstead, 81.3, (121), 30.3, (45)

Watford, 80.8, (78), 38.3, (37)

Kingston upon Thames, 80.6, (143), 39.4, (70)

Leicester, 80.2, (284), 63.2, (224)

Stockport, 80.1, (235), 20.8, (61)

Luton, 77.4, (165), 45.5, (97)

Oldham, 75.5, (179), 33.3, (79)

Trafford, 73.3, (174), 53.5, (127)

Slough, 65.5, (98), 33.4, (50)

North Tyneside, 64.0, (133), 56.3, (117)

Tameside, 57.8, (131), 23.4, (53)

Charnwood, 57.0, (106), 16.1, (30)

Blaby, 56.1, (57), 14.8, (15)

Rushmoor, 56.0, (53), 25.4, (24)

High Peak, 55.0, (51), 36.7, (34)

Hounslow, 54.5, (148), 53.0, (144)

Lambeth, 54.0, (176), 45.7, (149)

Bracknell Forest, 53.0, (65), 8.2, (10)

Wokingham, 52.6, (90), 32.7, (56)

Bradford, 51.7, (279), 57.6, (311)

Cheshire East, 49.7, (191), 15.1, (58)

Calderdale, 48.2, (102), 52.0, (110)

Wakefield, 48.2, (168), 37.0, (129)

Epsom and Ewell, 47.1, (38), 12.4, (10)

Croydon, 46.5, (180), 38.5, (149)

Three Rivers, 45.0, (42), 22.5, (21)

Hillingdon, 45.0, (138), 53.1, (163)

Ealing, 44.8, (153), 45.6, (156)

Leeds, 44.6, (354), 38.8, (308)

Wellingborough, 43.9, (35), 40.1, (32)

Blackpool, 43.0, (60), 18.6, (26)

Birmingham, 43.0, (491), 24.4, (279)

Central Bedfordshire, 42.3, (122), 38.1, (110)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 40.3, (122), 45.2, (137)

Worcester, 39.5, (40), 51.4, (52)

Merton, 38.2, (79), 12.6, (26)

Gateshead, 37.6, (76), 14.8, (30)

Corby, 37.4, (27), 20.8, (15)

Bromley, 37.0, (123), 23.5, (78)

Surrey Heath, 37.0, (33), 6.7, (6)

Milton Keynes, 36.7, (99), 22.3, (60)

Greenwich, 36.5, (105), 27.1, (78)

Dartford, 36.4, (41), 14.2, (16)

South Oxfordshire, 35.2, (50), 4.9, (7)

Brent, 35.2, (116), 25.2, (83)

Walsall, 35.0, (100), 19.6, (56)

Lancaster, 34.9, (51), 19.9, (29)

South Holland, 34.7, (33), 32.6, (31)

Spelthorne, 33.1, (33), 16.0, (16)

Harrow, 33.0, (83), 21.5, (54)

Stevenage, 33.0, (29), 17.1, (15)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 32.5, (32), 8.1, (8)

Hart, 31.9, (31), 16.5, (16)

Kensington and Chelsea, 31.4, (49), 21.1, (33)

Melton, 31.2, (16), 15.6, (8)

Cheshire West and Chester, 31.2, (107), 5.0, (17)

Oxford, 30.8, (47), 8.5, (13)

East Northamptonshire, 30.7, (29), 23.3, (22)

Westminster, 29.8, (78), 19.1, (50)

Mole Valley, 29.8, (26), 4.6, (4)

Wycombe, 29.8, (52), 12.6, (22)

Gloucester, 29.4, (38), 25.6, (33)

Redditch, 29.3, (25), 15.2, (13)

South Tyneside, 29.1, (44), 12.6, (19)

West Berkshire, 29.0, (46), 30.3, (48)

Portsmouth, 28.8, (62), 32.1, (69)

Barnsley, 28.8, (71), 30.4, (75)

Vale of White Horse, 28.7, (39), 5.1, (7)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 28.6, (53), 22.7, (42)

Newark and Sherwood, 28.6, (35), 27.8, (34)

Southwark, 28.5, (91), 10.0, (32)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 28.5, (37), 17.7, (23)

Sheffield, 27.4, (160), 34.0, (199)

Boston, 27.1, (19), 47.0, (33)

North West Leicestershire, 27.0, (28), 24.1, (25)

Wandsworth, 27.0, (89), 17.0, (56)

Waltham Forest, 26.7, (74), 15.2, (42)

Breckland, 26.4, (37), 20.0, (28)

Rotherham, 26.4, (70), 22.6, (60)

Sutton, 26.2, (54), 13.6, (28)

Dudley, 25.8, (83), 19.0, (61)

Lewisham, 25.5, (78), 11.8, (36)

Newham, 25.5, (90), 18.4, (65)

Medway, 25.1, (70), 10.4, (29)

Wyre, 25.0, (28), 9.8, (11)

Canterbury, 24.8, (41), 35.1, (58)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 24.7, (28), 10.6, (12)

York, 24.7, (52), 14.7, (31)

Haringey, 24.2, (65), 17.1, (46)

Bristol, 24.2, (112), 18.3, (85)

Middlesbrough, 24.1, (34), 27.0, (38)

Scarborough, 23.9, (26), 9.2, (10)

Woking, 23.8, (24), 14.9, (15)

Aylesbury Vale, 23.6, (47), 15.5, (31)

Wirral, 23.5, (76), 5.6, (18)

Nottingham, 23.4, (78), 20.4, (68)

Hull, 23.1, (60), 15.8, (41)

Tower Hamlets, 23.1, (75), 12.0, (39)

Tandridge, 22.7, (20), 11.3, (10)

Solihull, 22.6, (49), 10.2, (22)

Worthing, 22.6, (25), 0.0, (0)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 22.0, (75), 20.2, (69)

Islington, 21.9, (53), 11.1, (27)

Telford and Wrekin, 21.7, (39), 10.0, (18)

Doncaster, 21.5, (67), 36.6, (114)

Richmond upon Thames, 21.2, (42), 13.1, (26)

Barking and Dagenham, 21.1, (45), 9.9, (21)

Oadby and Wigston, 21.0, (12), 12.3, (7)

Bexley, 20.9, (52), 16.9, (42)

West Lindsey, 20.9, (20), 11.5, (11)

Chiltern, 20.8, (20), 11.5, (11)

Sevenoaks, 20.7, (25), 13.3, (16)

Stoke-on-Trent, 20.7, (53), 19.5, (50)

Brighton and Hove, 20.3, (59), 10.7, (31)

East Staffordshire, 20.0, (24), 10.0, (12)

Hertsmere, 20.0, (21), 21.0, (22)

St. Helens, 19.9, (36), 8.9, (16)

Sandwell, 19.8, (65), 19.8, (65)

Warrington, 19.5, (41), 8.6, (18)

Liverpool, 19.5, (97), 8.2, (41)

Mansfield, 19.2, (21), 14.6, (16)

Gedling, 18.7, (22), 31.4, (37)

Folkestone and Hythe, 18.6, (21), 3.5, (4)

Hackney and City of London, 18.6, (54), 13.8, (40)

West Lancashire, 18.4, (21), 15.7, (18)

Isle of Wight, 18.3, (26), 3.5, (5)

Test Valley, 18.2, (23), 3.2, (4)

Harborough, 18.1, (17), 10.7, (10)

Sefton, 17.7, (49), 17.7, (49)

Redbridge, 17.7, (54), 19.7, (60)

Rutland, 17.5, (7), 7.5, (3)

Redcar and Cleveland, 17.5, (24), 10.2, (14)

East Hertfordshire, 17.4, (26), 7.3, (11)

Mid Suffolk, 17.3, (18), 18.3, (19)

Knowsley, 17.2, (26), 8.0, (12)

South Northamptonshire, 16.9, (16), 12.7, (12)

Broadland, 16.8, (22), 9.9, (13)

Peterborough, 16.8, (34), 27.7, (56)

Harrogate, 16.8, (27), 10.6, (17)

Wyre Forest, 16.8, (17), 7.9, (8)

Huntingdonshire, 16.3, (29), 3.4, (6)

Elmbridge, 16.1, (22), 5.1, (7)

Swale, 16.0, (24), 8.0, (12)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 15.8, (24), 11.9, (18)

Tewkesbury, 15.8, (15), 3.2, (3)

Craven, 15.8, (9), 14.0, (8)

North Hertfordshire, 15.7, (21), 8.2, (11)

Rugby, 15.6, (17), 16.5, (18)

Havering, 15.4, (40), 11.2, (29)

North Warwickshire, 15.3, (10), 10.7, (7)

Swindon, 15.3, (34), 16.7, (37)

Cambridge, 15.2, (19), 6.4, (8)

Coventry, 15.1, (56), 13.5, (50)

Gravesham, 15.0, (16), 7.5, (8)

South Kesteven, 14.7, (21), 22.5, (32)

Stockton-on-Tees, 14.7, (29), 15.2, (30)

Copeland, 14.7, (10), 7.3, (5)

Welwyn Hatfield, 14.6, (18), 18.7, (23)

Runnymede, 14.5, (13), 3.4, (3)

West Oxfordshire, 14.5, (16), 9.9, (11)

South Bucks, 14.3, (10), 21.4, (15)

Havant, 14.3, (18), 8.7, (11)

Uttlesford, 14.2, (13), 15.3, (14)

Southend-on-Sea, 14.2, (26), 10.4, (19)

East Lindsey, 14.1, (20), 15.5, (22)

Enfield, 14.1, (47), 17.1, (57)

Malvern Hills, 14.0, (11), 21.6, (17)

North Lincolnshire, 13.9, (24), 25.5, (44)

South Hams, 13.8, (12), 26.4, (23)

County Durham, 13.6, (72), 10.6, (56)

Dover, 13.5, (16), 5.9, (7)

St Albans, 13.5, (20), 20.2, (30)

Guildford, 13.4, (20), 6.0, (9)

Barnet, 13.4, (53), 10.6, (42)

Lichfield, 13.4, (14), 12.4, (13)

Broxbourne, 13.4, (13), 17.5, (17)

Camden, 13.3, (36), 7.8, (21)

Sunderland, 13.3, (37), 14.4, (40)

Mid Sussex, 13.2, (20), 1.3, (2)

Selby, 13.2, (12), 38.6, (35)

North East Lincolnshire, 13.2, (21), 11.9, (19)

Hambleton, 13.1, (12), 5.5, (5)

Lincoln, 13.1, (13), 18.1, (18)

Northumberland, 13.0, (42), 7.8, (25)

Daventry, 12.8, (11), 10.5, (9)

South Gloucestershire, 12.6, (36), 10.9, (31)

Crawley, 12.5, (14), 9.8, (11)

Derbyshire Dales, 12.4, (9), 6.9, (5)

Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 11.5, (15)

Southampton, 12.3, (31), 17.4, (44)

Thurrock, 12.0, (21), 9.8, (17)

Bassetlaw, 11.9, (14), 15.3, (18)

Hastings, 11.9, (11), 6.5, (6)

Torridge, 11.7, (8), 2.9, (2)

Brentwood, 11.7, (9), 7.8, (6)

Wychavon, 11.6, (15), 12.4, (16)

South Staffordshire, 11.6, (13), 8.9, (10)

Chesterfield, 11.4, (12), 9.5, (10)

Wolverhampton, 11.4, (30), 12.5, (33)

Basingstoke and Deane, 11.3, (20), 6.8, (12)

Northampton, 11.1, (25), 13.8, (31)

Torbay, 11.0, (15), 4.4, (6)

Dacorum, 11.0, (17), 16.2, (25)

Cannock Chase, 10.9, (11), 9.9, (10)

Derby, 10.9, (28), 10.5, (27)

Exeter, 10.7, (14), 9.9, (13)

Broxtowe, 10.5, (12), 26.3, (30)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 11.9, (8)

Horsham, 10.4, (15), 6.3, (9)

Tamworth, 10.4, (8), 9.1, (7)

Allerdale, 10.2, (10), 4.1, (4)

Basildon, 10.1, (19), 6.4, (12)

Bromsgrove, 10.0, (10), 5.0, (5)

Maidstone, 9.9, (17), 11.1, (19)

Winchester, 9.6, (12), 4.0, (5)

Hartlepool, 9.6, (9), 7.5, (7)

Fareham, 9.5, (11), 9.5, (11)

South Cambridgeshire, 9.4, (15), 2.5, (4)

Ashfield, 9.4, (12), 18.0, (23)

Bath and North East Somerset, 9.3, (18), 9.8, (19)

Rushcliffe, 9.2, (11), 19.3, (23)

Harlow, 9.2, (8), 10.3, (9)

Plymouth, 9.2, (24), 8.8, (23)

Chichester, 9.1, (11), 7.4, (9)

Warwick, 9.0, (13), 4.2, (6)

Wiltshire, 9.0, (45), 5.6, (28)

Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 9.7, (13)

Kettering, 8.8, (9), 25.5, (26)

Lewes, 8.7, (9), 7.7, (8)

Arun, 8.7, (14), 4.4, (7)

Cherwell, 8.6, (13), 10.0, (15)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 8.6, (34), 7.3, (29)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 8.6, (13), 13.2, (20)

North Norfolk, 8.6, (9), 6.7, (7)

North Kesteven, 8.6, (10), 9.4, (11)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 8.5, (11), 4.6, (6)

Thanet, 8.5, (12), 9.2, (13)

Darlington, 8.4, (9), 10.3, (11)

Epping Forest, 8.4, (11), 9.1, (12)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 4.2, (4)

Carlisle, 8.3, (9), 5.5, (6)

Great Yarmouth, 8.1, (8), 5.0, (5)

Stafford, 8.0, (11), 7.3, (10)

Fenland, 7.9, (8), 7.9, (8)

Herefordshire, 7.8, (15), 13.5, (26)

Castle Point, 7.7, (7), 5.5, (5)

North Somerset, 7.4, (16), 9.3, (20)

Shropshire, 7.4, (24), 6.5, (21)

Ipswich, 7.3, (10), 6.6, (9)

Mid Devon, 7.3, (6), 6.1, (5)

Waverley, 7.1, (9), 8.7, (11)

Norwich, 7.1, (10), 19.9, (28)

Gosport, 7.1, (6), 10.6, (9)

Halton, 7.0, (9), 7.0, (9)

Erewash, 6.9, (8), 25.1, (29)

Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)

Cheltenham, 6.9, (8), 2.6, (3)

Tonbridge and Malling, 6.8, (9), 9.1, (12)

Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 5.9, (7)

Cotswold, 6.7, (6), 11.1, (10)

Stroud, 6.7, (8), 8.3, (10)

East Hampshire, 6.5, (8), 9.8, (12)

Adur, 6.2, (4), 7.8, (5)

Colchester, 6.2, (12), 4.1, (8)

Maldon, 6.2, (4), 4.6, (3)

Ashford, 6.2, (8), 13.1, (17)

North East Derbyshire, 5.9, (6), 8.9, (9)

South Lakeland, 5.7, (6), 14.3, (15)

East Suffolk, 5.6, (14), 2.4, (6)

Chelmsford, 5.6, (10), 9.0, (16)

Tendring, 5.5, (8), 3.4, (5)

South Somerset, 5.3, (9), 3.0, (5)

Braintree, 5.2, (8), 3.9, (6)

West Suffolk, 5.0, (9), 15.1, (27)

Bolsover, 5.0, (4), 7.4, (6)

Wealden, 5.0, (8), 5.0, (8)

Eastbourne, 4.8, (5), 5.8, (6)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 2.7, (4)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 4.7, (6)

South Derbyshire, 4.7, (5), 6.5, (7)

Rochford, 4.6, (4), 5.7, (5)

Somerset West and Taunton, 4.5, (7), 7.1, (11)

Eastleigh, 4.5, (6), 5.2, (7)

North Devon, 4.1, (4), 15.4, (15)

New Forest, 3.9, (7), 5.6, (10)

Richmondshire, 3.7, (2), 7.4, (4)

Dorset, 3.7, (14), 5.0, (19)

West Devon, 3.6, (2), 5.4, (3)

South Norfolk, 3.5, (5), 6.4, (9)

Mendip, 3.5, (4), 5.2, (6)

Sedgemoor, 3.2, (4), 11.4, (14)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 3.0, (17), 5.9, (34)

East Cambridgeshire, 2.2, (2), 4.5, (4)

Babergh, 2.2, (2), 7.6, (7)

Eden, 1.9, (1), 1.9, (1)