Nearly 5,000 new Covid cases confirmed in the North West as UK total reaches highest level since January
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 697,186 as of Thursday, July 1.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,800,907 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 26,068 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (June 30).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Thursday, July 1, 2021), there has been a total of 697,186 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 4,856 on the previous day.
There are currently 489 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 91 on ventilation.
A total of 63,505 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.
Of these deaths, 18,061 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 23,200 (Up from 23,076) +124
Blackpool - 10,829 (Up from 10,761) +68
Bolton - 33,634 (Up from 33,507) +127
Bury - 20,258 (Up from 20,126) +132
Cheshire East - 23,686 (Up from 23,520) +166
Cheshire West and Chester - 24,314 (Up from 24,166) +148
Cumbria - 30,207 (Up from 30,034) +173
Knowsley - 18,654 (Up from 18,549) +105
Lancashire - 114,738 (Up from 113,867) +871
Liverpool - 53,343 (Up from 52,998) +345
Manchester - 63,373 (Up from 62,919) +454
Oldham - 25,993 (Up from 25,783) +210
Rochdale - 24,392 (Up from 24,152) +240
Salford - 27,803 (Up from 27,604) +199
Sefton - 26,521 (Up from 26,325) +196
St Helens - 18,290 (Up from 18,139) +151
Stockport - 24,364 (Up from 24,189) +174
Tameside - 20,870 (Up from 20,729) +141
Trafford - 19,674 (Up from 19,509) +165
Warrington - 19,715 (Up from 19,625) +90
Wigan - 34,061 (Up from 33,784) +277
Wirral - 26,569 (Up from 26,331) +238
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.