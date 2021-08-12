North west teens share their 'back to normal' stories to encourage others to get Covid-19 vaccine

Young people queue for the Covid-19 vaccine at the Issa Medical Centre in Preston. A new campaign, where youngsters in their teens and twenties share their stories of getting back to normal after the vaccine, has been launched, aimed at increasing the take-up of the jab among younger people

In a series of short video clips for an NHS social media campaign – #BackToLifeNW – people in their teens and twenties who have had at least one dose of the vaccine talk about returning to family gatherings, music events and holidays.

NHS North West hopes the campaign will inspire young people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to come forward for the jab so they can get back to doing things they enjoy safely.

Those sharing their Back to Life stories include 18-year-old Danielle who has had her vaccine so that she can enjoy spending time with her family and 19-year-old Patricia who is looking forward to watching live music with her friends now she is vaccinated.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning (North West), said: “Thanks to the vaccine, we can start to get back to life as it was before Covid-19 whilst less likely to get the virus, pass it on to others and become seriously ill.

“If you’re eligible but not yet taken up the offer, book your jab now or visit one of the many walk-in clinics around the North West and help us get back to a normal life.”

Across the region, walk-in clinics are making it easier for people to fit in having a vaccine around their work, family and caring responsibilities. Find your nearest walk-in centre and opening times at: https://www.england.nhs.uk/north-west/grab-a-jab/ or book an appointment on the National Booking Service website at www.nhs.uk/Covid-Vaccination.