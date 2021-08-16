Self-isolation rules change from today: this is what you need to know

NHS staff and key workers receive the coronavirus vaccine (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

People with both coronavirus jabs no longer have to self-isolate after contact with a positive case from today (Monday, August 16).

As of Monday, those who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with a positive case, and instead will be advised to take a PCR test.

Until now, anyone who came into recent contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus was obliged to self-isolate for a ten day period.

Following a change in rules, from August 16, those with both jabs will not have to self-isolate in this scenario so long as their second jab was at least 14 days ago.

Instead, they will be advised to take a PCR test, though they won’t have to self-isolate while waiting for the result.

If the person develops symptoms or tests positive for the virus, they will be required to self-isolate as usual.

This change has been made in England and Northern Ireland, with Scotland and Wales already following similar guidance.

What the Health Secretary said

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The British public have played a vital role following self-isolation rules throughout the pandemic and sacrificing so much to help bring the virus under control.

“The requirement for double-jabbed and under-18s who are contacts of people with Covid-19 has been removed as we cautiously take another step back towards normality, thanks to the phenomenal success of our vaccine rollout.

“Vaccines are what will bring this pandemic to an end, with over 84,000 lives already saved and 23 million infections prevented.

“Please come forward to receive your jab as soon as you can to protect yourself and the people around you.”

Vaccination cuts risk of contracting severe form of virus

While vaccination reduces the risk of contracting coronavirus, it doesn’t completely eliminate the chance, meaning it is possible to get the virus even with both jabs.

Vaccination also dramatically cuts the risk of contracting a severe form of the virus, needing hospital treatment or dying.