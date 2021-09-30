Seven more die at the Vic as four still fight for lives - top doctor gives Covid update

Speaking during his weekly coronavirus briefing at Blackpool Victoria Hospital yesterday, he said four were in the critical care unit, 34 are on general wards, while one was at the Clifton Hospital in St Annes.

“We have also four about 19 other patients who are here because of Covid but are more than 14 days since the first positive [test],” he said.

“That fits with the community figures a little bit, which for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are all in the mid-400s per 100,000. They’ve come down a little for Blackpool and gone up a little bit for Fylde and Wyre.”

Inside Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Covid Intensive Care Unit (Picture: Chimane Moore)

Dr Gardner said “school-aged children” are driving infections currently, with youngsters heading back to classes last month.

He added: “The numbers for the over-60s have happily come down a little bit and that’s a piece of good news, I think.”

But on a sombre note, he said a further seven people had died within 28 days of their first positive Covid test in the past week – taking the Vic’s death toll to 813 – and sent his condolences to their loved ones.

Children aged 12-15 can now get vaccinated, with Dr Gardner saying: “I understand that’s going very well.”

He added: “From a purely hospital and medical perspective, we still remain very anxious to see that pregnant women are vaccinated and there’s ongoing data which shows that’s a very safe thing to do.

“But, also, we have seen some pregnant ladies really poorly with Covid so we really think that’s – plus flu jab – really important.”

Dr Gardner said Covid booster jabs are now available to all health and social care staff, who should go onto the NHS’s website to arrange an appointment if they haven’t been contacted directly yet.