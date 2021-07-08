These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West as July 19 approaches
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 727,396 as of Thursday, July 8.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,990,916 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 32,548 people tested positive across the nation on Wednesday (July 7).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Thursday, July 8, 2021), there has been a total of 727,396 confirmed cases since testing began.
There are currently 600 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 123 on ventilation.
A total of 63,896 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,343.
Of these deaths, 18,108 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 23,762
Blackpool - 11,436
Bolton - 34,501
Bury - 20,961
Cheshire East - 24,600
Cheshire West and Chester - 25,330
Cumbria - 31,654
Knowsley - 19,316
Lancashire - 1189,782
Liverpool - 55,808
Manchester - 66,156
Oldham - 27,339
Rochdale - 25,447
Salford - 29,039
Sefton - 27,762
St Helens - 19,041
Stockport - 25,396
Tameside - 21,834
Trafford - 20,813
Warrington - 20,439
Wigan - 35,759
Wirral - 28,068
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.