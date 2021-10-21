This is how many under 16s have received a first Covid-19 vaccine dose in each area of Lancashire

Under 16 Covid vaccination rates in Lancashire: Latest data reveals how many 12 to 15 year olds who have been vaccinated in South Ribble, Chorley, Preston, Lancaster, Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Burnley and the rest of the county as of 17th October

The number of 12 to 15 year olds who have received their first vaccine dose against Covid-19 in Lancashire has been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:57 am
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 9:58 am

School children in England will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a walk-in centre under new plans to speed up the jab rollout for under 16s.

Take-up of first vaccine doses has been low with fewer than 10% of young teenagers jabbed in just over a third of local areas in England.

While uptake has been low across England, the picture is very different in Scotland, where more than half of children in local areas have now had a vaccine dose.

Here are the latest figures on the number of 12 to 15 year-olds vaccinated in each part of Lancashire as of October 17, 2021 - listed highest to lowest uptake.

1. South Ribble

In South Ribble, 2,341 of 5,190 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (45.1%).

Photo Sales

2. Chorley

In Chorley, 2,322 of 5,599 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (41.5%).

Photo Sales

3. Lancaster

In Lancaster, 2,076 of 6,277 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (33.1%).

Photo Sales

4. Preston

In Preston, 2,169 of 7,077 12-15 year olds have been vaccinated (30.6%).

Photo Sales
LancashireSouth RibbleScotlandBurnleyBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 4