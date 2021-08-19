Covid isolation support still available for Fylde residents, says council

The new regulations which came into effect from last Monday mean fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they have been in contact with someone with Covid-19. The changes mean far fewer people now have to self isolate. The new rule also applies to all under-18s.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley , is reassuring residents who test positive for Covid or are not fully vaccinated and are contacted by NHS Track and Trace that support is still available if needed.

She said: “We want to reassure residents who aren’t fully vaccinated that all the support procedures still remain in place. they could be eligible for a one-off, means tested £500 support payment as well as many other options including foodbank vouchers.

Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley

“The residents of Fylde have done a fantastic job following the rules and guidance throughout the entire pandemic and even though our vaccination figures are some of the highest in the country, we want to make sure that everyone receives as much support as possible.”

Under the new Government rules around self isolation anyone who has come into close contact with a person who has Covid is advised to take a PCR test although it is not necessary to self isolate while waiting for the results.

If you test positive or show symptoms, you must still self-isolate.

Details are available online at new.fylde.gov.uk/practical-and-financial-support-for-self-isolation/

