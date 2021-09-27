Free hearing screening at Campaign for Better Hearing pop-up stall in Lytham

The Campaign for Better Hearing, in association with high street hearing specialist, Hidden Hearing, is holding the event at a a pop-up stall outside the Hidden Hearing branch at Clifton

Square between 9am and 5pm on Wednesday.

The event will have several local audiologists onsite provide free hearing screenings, which will take less than five minutes.

The Campaign for Better Hearing will hold an event in Lytham on Wednesday

In addition, there will be experts from Hidden Hearing to answer any hearing related questions and provide specialist advice.

Local Hidden Hearing audiologist, Elaine Norris said: “The Campaign for Better Hearing is a Global initiative, but united by a single cause: to help the world hear better.

"That’s why we’re travelling across the country to encourage people to take our free hearing tests and highlight the impact that hearing loss can have on our overall health.

"Hidden Hearing is passionate about raising awareness of the importance of looking after your hearing, especially if you’re over the age of 55.”

For every screening done on Wednesday, Hidden Hearing will donate £1 to the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The charity train dogs to alert deaf people to important and lifesaving sounds they would have otherwise missed.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the charity and what they do, can speak to a representative at the event all day. There will also be the chance to meet a hearing dog.