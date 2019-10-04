Fylde coast woman to host her Positive Wellbeing Podcast for Mums podcast at Pregnancy and Parenthood show in Blackpool

A Lytham woman is hosting a live podcast in Blackpool next weekend to empower and encourage mums.

Emma Cottam will present Positive Wellbeing Podcast for Mums as part of the Pregnancy and Parenthood show at the Village Hotel on Sunday, October 13.

She will be sharing tips on self care and sharing her experiences alongside Kelly Neale from Plus Size and Pregnant.

Emma, who used to live in Freckleton, said: “This live event is the first podcast live event right here in Lancashire and is bringing honest conversations about motherhood to the forefront.

The event invites mums, and their little ones, to join myself and Kelly in person to listen to us share our experiences honestly and openly. Our conversation will be recorded live and then shared with the world via my podcast after the show. The event is a chance to listen to me and Kelly, join in the conversation and be a part of what I hope will be a fantastic day.”

Tickets to the Pregnancy and Parenthood Show, which is from 11am until 3pm, at £4, will get gain you free entry into the podcast live event.

Emma’s podcast, which launch on August 31, comes as a result of her experiences of motherhood, and wanting to share the message that it’s okay to not be okay, it’s okay that motherhood is hard sometimes, you aren’t alone. Emma has shared her experience of suffering with post natal depression to help raise awareness of maternal mental health and in the hope to help break the stigma.