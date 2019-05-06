Fylde couple’s marathon fund-raiser – as a ‘thank you’ for daughter’s life-saving treatment

A Fylde couple raised more than £5,000 for charity by running in their first London Marathon after their little daughter successfully battled cancer.

Sammy and Tom McKelvey were eager to help The Brain Tumour Charity’s HeadSmart campaign to raise awareness about children’s brain tumour symptoms after they initially put headaches suffered by Isabelle, now aged six, down to an ear infection or needing glasses.

After a scan revealed she had a golfball-sized brain tumour, Isabelle underwent two lengthy bouts of surgery but has recovered well and is back full-time at Heyhouses CE Primary School in St Annes.

Sammy (pictured inset with Isabelle) said: “We count our blessings Isabelle is one of the lucky ones, so we wanted to give something back by running the London Marathon to raise money for vital research.”

The couple, supported in London by Isabelle and her brother Oliver, aged nine, completed the 26.2 mile course in six hours – and enjoyed it so much they have applied for the ballot to take part in the marathon’s 40th staging in 2020.

“It was so emotional – one of the best experiences Tom and I have ever had,” added Sammy. “The atmosphere and support from the crowds was amazing and it gave us such a lift when we saw Isabelle and Oliver with family along the route.”

Brain Tumour Charity chief executive Sarah Lindsell said: “We are honoured Sammy and Tom ran the London Marathon for us and so grateful they’ve raised so much for vital research.”