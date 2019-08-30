Here is how one of the Fylde coast's oldest fitness instructors is delivering Trigger Point Pilates in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes to ease muscle tension

A Blackpool fitness instructor who is in her sixties is showing no signs of slowing down, as she rolls out an innovative pilates class to ease muscle tension.

Lynda's pilates class

Lynda Holmes, who has been teaching fitness classes in the Fylde area for 35 years, is now trained in delivering Trigger Point Pilates, a unique concept which uses pulserolls and trigger balls to shake the connective tissue, myofascia, to help get rid of knots and tension in muscles, neck, backs, hips and buttocks.

Her first class will start at Marton Methodist Church on Wednesday, September 11, at 10am until 11am and later at the Parish Rooms, St Annes, at 7.15pm.

The 66-year-old said: “I am one of the oldest instructors in the country that is delivering this type of pilates. I should have retired a few years ago but I love doing it. I enjoy seeing the health benefits it brings to my clients.

“Trigger Point Pilates is different to ordinary pilates as we use physiotherapy trigger balls to help release muscle tension and knots in the back, neck, shoulders and hips by lying on a foam roller or Pulseroll to release the spine and stretch and loosen the myofascia (muscle band) which is the connective tissue under the skin that wraps all the muscles together.

“This fascia gets tight with repetitive overuse, sitting for long periods, stress, trauma or as scar tissue. We use all the equipment to help release tightness and chronic aches and pains.

“It is combined with pilates exercises to strengthen the core, achieve better posture and mobility, improve flexibility and feel generally massaged and relaxed from the inside out.

“People with all sorts of health conditions can benefit from this pilates. It can support people with hip and knee replacements, helping them to heal quicker and help people with arthritis, osteoporosis and fibromyalgia.

“It has great benefits for men and women and I also offer one-to-one training at people’s homes.”

Lynda, a mother-of-two with five grandchildren, became a fitness instructor in her 30s after she suffered a trapped sciatic nerve and began swimming.

She said: “My disc and vertebrae had scraped away and I almost ended up in a wheelchair. To rehabilitate, I began walking in a swimming pool. I then trained to be an aerobics instructor and became an ordinary fitness instructor. A few years ago, I trained in pilates.”

Lynda also has classes at DW Health Club Blackpool, YMCA Club, and Hellofit Gym, in Lytham. For information, visit Lynda’s Trigger Point Pilates on Facebook.