Here's the full list of emergency pharmacies open over Christmas and New Year in Fylde and Wyre

Here's a list of the emergency pharmacies open over Christmas and New Year in Fylde and Wyre

Many people think that health services close over the festive period but there are still plenty available if you fall unwell over Christmas.

There are several pharmacies open over Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Despite what some people believe GP practices are only closed on the three bank holidays; Christmas day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and open as normal the rest of the time. To help meet the demand more appointments are being added to the evening and weekend service so if you require a routine appointment with GP services you can request one of the appointments over the weekends between 8am-8pm.

If you need a pharmacy, your first port of call if you start to feel unwell, the ones listed below open on the bank holidays.

Christmas Day

• Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Blackpool 8am-9pm

• Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Kepple Lane, Garstang 10am-1pm

• Well Pharmacy, Park Hill Road 1pm-4pm

• Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool 10am-1pm

• Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham 10am-7pm

• Hambleton Pharmacy, Kiln Lane, Hambleton 10am-4pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, 13 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys 4pm-7pm

• John's Chemist, 288 Poulton Road, Fleetwood 10am-4pm

• Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham 10am-1pm

• St Annes Pharmacy, 24-26 St. Annes Road East, Lytham St. Annes 1pm-4pm

Boxing Day

• Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Blackpool 8am-9pm

• Boots Pharmacy, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9am-5.30pm

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Morrisons Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane 10am-4pm

• Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Kepple Lane, Garstang 10am-7pm

• Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool 10am-1pm

• Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham 10am-7pm

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-4pm

• Asda Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood 10am-7pm

• Boots Pharmacy, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes 1pm-7pm

• Boots Pharmacy, Rossall Road, Thornton Cleveleys 4pm-7pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea 9am-5pm

New Year’s Day

• Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Blackpool 8am-9pm

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Morrisons Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane 10am-4pm

• Kepple Lane Pharmacy, Kepple Lane, Garstang 10am-1pm

• Norchem, 54-56 Norbreck Road, Blackpool 10am-1pm

• Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham 10am-7pm

• Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys 10am-4pm

• Lytham Road Pharmacy, South Shore PCC, Lytham Road, Blackpool 10am-1pm

• Boots Pharmacy, 79 - 81 Lord Street, Fleetwood 10am-7pm

• Lloyds Pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea 9am-7pm

• Well Pharmacy, 17 Church Street, Poulton-Le-Fylde, 4pm-7pm

If you need urgent advice the NHS 111 service will be open with health professionals ready to take calls.

Dr Adam Janjua, a local GP and chair of NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG said: “Health services don’t stop over Christmas with thousands of health professionals coming to work across the Fylde Coast while other people are tucking in to their turkey.

“Although GP practices and some pharmacies close on the Bank Holidays we make sure there are services available if you need them. But we do have to ask people to try to keep them free and only use the urgent and emergency services if it really is an emergency.”

For a full list of pharmacy opening times and how to access other services over the festive period visit www.fyldecoastccgs.nhs.uk/winter.