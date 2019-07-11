How you can play a part in the future of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust wants you to help it shape the future.

The Trust is seeking candidates for nine public governor positions within various constituencies across the area and wants to hear from as many people as possible who are interested in having their say on how healthcare should be provided locally.

Nomination forms are available now from The Returning Officer, c/o: Electoral Reform Services Limited, The Election Centre, 33 Clarendon Road, London N8 0NW, via email at: ciara.norris@electoralrefrom.co.uk or by telephoning 020 8365 8909.

Completed forms should be returned to The Returning Officer, at the above address or via email to: ftnominations@electoralreform.co.uk by 5pm on the closing date, Monday, July 22.

Those interested in hearing about the work of the Trust’s governors, and how they can stand for election, are invited to attend a seminar on Governor Elections with Pearse Butler, trust chairman, and members of the Council of Governors.

The seminar, entitled Public Governor Elections 2019, will be held on Thursday, July 18, between 5.30pm to 6.30pm, in the Boardroom, Trust

Headquarters, Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

To book a place on the seminar, or for further information, please contact the Membership and Governors Office, on 01253 956673 or email

bfwh.members@nhs.net