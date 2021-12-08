Huge thanks to vaccine teams and volunteers as Fylde coast marks a year since Covid jab roll-out

Agnes Lovatt, 82, from Lytham, was the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on December 8, 2020.

Since then, 87.2 per cent – 66,398 people – of the Fylde population aged 12 and over have received their first jab; 81.4 per cent – 62,010 people – have had their second dose; and 47.1

per cent – 35,901 people – have had a booster jab or third dose.

Agnes Lovatt is vaccinated for Covid-19 by Kerry Chesters at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in December 2020

In total, 164,309 vaccines have been given in Fylde in the latest figures up to December 5.

Richard Hurt, health protection practitioner at Fylde Council, said: “We are at a critical point in our fight against Covid and ensuring you are covered with your vaccinations means you can

help protect yourself, your family, the wider community and, of course, our NHS.”

St Annes will welcome Blackpool Council’s vaccination van on Saturday at St Annes Town Hall car park - between 10am and 4pm for people over the age of 16 - to give those eligible the

chance to have their first, second or booster jab.

Mr Hurt added: “We are delighted to be welcoming the vaccination van to St Annes and would like to thank Blackpool Council for their assistance. I want to urge everyone who is eligible for

either their first, second or booster jab to come along on Saturday.”

Dr Neil Hartley-Smith, clinical director for the Fylde Coast CCGs, said: “December 2020 saw the UK become the first country to rollout a Covid-19 vaccination programme, a programme

that is the largest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

“The resilience of the staff involved and their steadfast approach to this delivery has been extraordinary.

“Grateful thanks must also go to the countless volunteers who have provided the NHS with welcome assistance.

“The vaccination has offered good protection against the Alpha and Delta variants, reducing the rates of serious illness and death significantly and the public are encouraged to have their

booster dose when called.

“Work continues to study the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Omicron variant, but people should not be hesitant on getting their booster as the main variant in circulation is the

Delta variant.”

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine formed a huge operation spanning the whole of the Fylde coast.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was among the first hospitals to receive the Pfizer vaccine, one week after it was approved by regulators.

People aged 80 and over, as well as care workers, were given top priority as temporary vaccine hubs were set up all over the coast, while pharmacies led the way at AFC Fylde and Our

Lady Star of the Sea Parish Centre in St Annes.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “One year on our historic vaccination programme is not over and we can all still do out bit this winter and stay ahead in the race against the virus by taking up