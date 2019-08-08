Launch of Lancashire Care NHS wellbeing and mental health texting service

People in Lancashire who may be experiencing issues affecting their wellbeing will soon be able to access support through a confidential texting service that is launching next month.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline is excited to announce that its service is expanding and will soon be offering increased emotional and wellbeing support to young people in the area.

The brand new service aims to reach out to those who may find it difficult talking on the phone by providing emotional support via text messages.

On texting the service, the person will receive a welcome message confirming their text has been received and will be responded to within 24 hours. An operator will then respond and invite the person to share how they are feeling and provide emotional support. Service users will also be able to obtain information about local and national services from operators, ensuring that people can access support from a number of resources.

Lorraine Khalaf, wellbeing and mental health helpline manager at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really excited to be expanding our service and to be able to increase our offer to people living in the area.

"We recognise that for some people, picking up the phone can be equally as difficult as having a conversation face to face.

“It is really important for a service like the Mental Health Helpline to be able to move with the times and offer a flexible service that offers the right support through the right channels.

"All of our trained volunteers are here to do this and will introduce themselves and invite the person texting to share as much information as they feel comfortable with. By listening, asking and responding to questions, our volunteers will help people to think clearly and make decisions about their own

wellbeing.”

The service can be contacted by texting HELLO to 07860 022 846. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 7pm until 11pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 12pm until midnight. For more information about the service, please visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/texting-service.