Members of WeightWatchers Blackpool and Fylde raise money for Dementia UK through the WW5KMyWay Challenge.

Members of WeightWatchers Blackpool and Fylde raised more than £400 for Dementia UK by taking on the WW5KMyWay Challenge.

WeightWatchers members in Blackpool and Fylde took part in the annual #WW5kMyWay challenge, walking along Cleveleys sea front

Led by coach Lynne Toone, the group walked 5k along Cleveleys seafront, getting sponsorship and collecting £405 for the charity.

Lynne, who runs local workshops in the Blackpool and Fylde area, said: “Dementia is a disease that is becoming more prevalent and until very recent times has been largely unrecognised, but it is now touching more families and society in general. I’m therefore extremely proud of my members efforts and generosity in raising money for this very worthwhile cause.”

Launched by WeightWatchers, the WW5KMyWay is an initiative aimed at getting members to take on a fitness goal that is an achievable challenge.

To share how you completed your own 5K, use #WW5kMyWay and #WellnessThatWorks.

For more information and tips on how you can complete your #WW5kMyWay, visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk/5kmyway.