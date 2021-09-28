Precautions against Covid are still vital, says Fylde Council medic

The advice from Richard Hurt, Fylde Council’s health protection practitioner, comes after an increase in overall cases in recent weeks, including those aged 60 and over.

He said: “Covid-19 is still very much with us and it is really important that while we do enjoy seeing family and friends again and get back to doing the things we love, we need to continue to be very careful.

“We welcomed the news that over 50s are to be offered a third booster vaccination and I would urge everyone that is eligible to come forward when contacted.

Richard Hurt, Fylde Council’s health protection practitioner

“It is vital that everyone else who is able to have a vaccination does so, and they should always get their second dose for maximum protection.

“Anyone with any symptoms should book a PCR test and isolate if it is positive.

“Regular asymptomatic testing with free lateral flow tests will also help to stop Covid-19 in its tracks and the latest data shows that a quarter of people carrying, and therefore potentially spreading, the virus does not show symptoms.

“There are lots of other sensible actions people can take to minimise their risk.

“Washing hands regularly should be part of everyone’s routine by now and I would still strongly advise people to wear face coverings in crowded places such as public transport or when moving around in shops or restaurants.

“Government advice is to meet outdoors with friends and family and if that is not possible then please open windows to allow the air to flow.

“We are blessed to have so many gorgeous outdoor areas here in Fylde, so there are plenty of options available.

“We have come so far and the community has pulled together to keep everyone safe, so I am sure this will continue.”

The Covid PCR testing site continues to operate daily at Fairhaven Rpad car park, St Annes.

Details at www.nhs.co.uk or by calling 119.

